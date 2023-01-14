Stormy the Pomsky

WE RESPOND FIRST TO THOSE WHO STATE THAT THEY HAVE READ AND UNDERSTAND PRICING AND DELIVERY BELOW. Thank you!! Stormy... View on PetFinder
According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the female child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.
Jeffery Lewis, owner of the new Island Jam restaurant located at 3408 Douglas Ave., moved his Jamaican food restaurant to Racine so his biggest fans can have the flavors they have come to love since 2016 a lot closer to them.
The Racine Police Department identified a suspect in the New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge and is seeking the public's help in finding him.
Shot over Snapchat: Racine teen reportedly admitted to shooting teen girl because of online post, charges filed
RACINE — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted intentional homicide after shooting a girl multiple times in the head.
Harrison Geisler, 26, was sentenced to a five-year prison term Monday in Racine County Circuit Court for crashing into a state trooper vehicle after blacking out while driving high on March 31, 2021.
The female juvenile victim and the male juvenile suspect of Sunday's alleged attempted homicide reportedly know each other but are not related, the Racine Police Department said. They are both 14.
A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.
A woman reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint in front of Neighborhood Bar, 2002 Erie St., at 12:11 a.m. on Friday, police said. The man charged with felony counts of this armed carjacking was allegedly found inside a Nissan minivan parked in a yard.
Racine man told officers he was trying to 'turn his life around' after being arrested for a hit and run while driving drunk
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man told officers he was trying to “turn his life around” after being arrested for a hit and run while driving drunk.
A Racine inmate allegedly exposed himself to other inmates and spat on an officer.