LA CROSSE — Heavy rains pounded Wisconsin and Minnesota Monday night, prompting evacuation orders for about 100 residents in one small Wisconsin town and flash flooding in parts of Minnesota, where people at a council meeting briefly took cover in a basement.
The storms also caused power outages to about 2,200 customers in La Crosse, according to Xcel Energy, but that number was down to fewer than 1,000 by late Tuesday afternoon.
The western counties of La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe have already been particularly hard hit with 5 to 11 inches of rain. In Coon Valley, a town of about 765 people just southeast of La Crosse, emergency responders helped residents evacuate Monday night and into Tuesday morning. People also were evacuated in the villages of La Farge and Readstown on Tuesday, bringing the number of evacuations close to 120, Vernon County spokeswoman Linda Nederlo said. In Vernon County, nearly 40 roads were closed.
Residents at the Bothne House retirement center in Coon Valley had to be evacuated twice — first to the Village Hall and then to a nearby elementary school when water began coming into the hall, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
The weather service said two people were rescued from flood water while camping near the Kickapoo River not far from Rockton in Vernon County. Adams County in south central Wisconsin was under a flash flood warning until early Tuesday morning after up to 7 inches of rain fell.
In central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service reported possible tornado damage in a swath extending from southern Marquette County across Green Lake County and into Fond du Lac County.
The overnight storms largely missed Madison, which is still recovering from last week’s storm and flooding.
Rain was also was heavy enough in the Twin Cities to force rides and stages at the Minnesota State Fair to be evacuated.
