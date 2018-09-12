Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to their WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series at Fairfax, Va.
Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.
Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.
Sue Bird, also a member of a Seattle's championship teams in 2004 and 2010, had 10 points and 10 assists.
Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points for the Mystics. Kristi Toliver had 20 points.
• Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Wednesday, putting his availability for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors in doubt.
The team says Westbrook decided after suffering from inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he'd have the procedure. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, close to the season opener at Golden State on Oct. 16.
Football
All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper will be placed on the Los Angeles Rams' injured reserve list after he severely sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oakland.
Cooper will need surgery to repair his ankle, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.
The injury throws an early obstacle into the path of the Rams (1-0), who won the NFC West last season with four Pro Bowlers leading their nearly flawless special teams units. All four returned this season, with All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein and All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker alongside Cooper and long snapper Jake McQuaide.
• Josh Allen has the big arm. He has the size. And, now, he has the opportunity to take over as Buffalo's starting quarterback.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the rookie will make his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.
• Nick Foles made the right choice when he picked the Eagles over the Buccaneers last season.
Foles has a Super Bowl MVP award to show for a tough decision that came down to familiarity. Now he'll get a chance to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday because Carson Wentz still isn't ready to return from knee surgery.
• Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton sat out practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury that could force him to miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets.
When asked whether the injury was serious, coach Adam Gase said, "We'll see. We're still going through some tests and stuff. He just had kind of a weird hit."
Sitton, 32, signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and has helped stabilize an offensive line that has been a persistent problem in the past. The former Green Bay Packer missed three games each of the past two seasons.
Hockey
Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.
Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the suspension Wednesday after an investigation and a hearing with Watson last week. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the NHL found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct.
