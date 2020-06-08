Stocks vault higher, as Nasdaq hits record on economy hopes

States across the country are slowly relaxing restrictions on businesses meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which is raising expectations that the economy can pull out of its coma. New York City, which has been the country's hardest-hit, began allowing retailers and some other businesses to reopen on Monday with some restrictions.

That puts more scrutiny on economic reports this week as investors look for confirmation that Friday's jobs report was a true inflection point and not just an aberration.

Even if the economy did hit its bottom a month or two ago, economists warn that many risks are still looming over a very long road back to full recovery. Critics are also still saying the stock market may have risen too quickly and may be setting investors up for disappointment, with the biggest risk being another wave of infections that leads to more lockdowns.

"It all starts with the virus itself, and there haven't been any immediate rise in infections," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. He's still far from giving the all-clear.

"There's a lot of risk that businesses and the economy don't recover as fast," he said. "When money starts running out in July, are we enough on a path to getting people employed and businesses open?"