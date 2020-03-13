Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

Stocks surged in the early going Friday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC that the two sides were "very close to getting this done." But during a late-afternoon White House press conference, Trump said the White House and Congress had yet to agree on a broader aid package. He said he doesn't believe House Democrats are "giving enough."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would approve its own coronavirus aid package and urged the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to "put families first" by backing the effort to provide Americans with relief.

The market's rout intensified this week amid a torrent of cancellations and shutdowns worldwide. Business closures have fueled fear that a severe pullback in consumer and business spending will tip the U.S. economy into a recession and wreck corporate profits.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett said Friday that the annual shareholder meeting for Berkshire Hathaway will be streamed live in early May without any attendees, apart from maybe a select number of journalists. The meeting normally draws a crowd to rival professional sporting events.

In just a few weeks, U.S. stocks have wiped out all the gains made during 2019, one of the best years for the market in decades. All the major indexes are in what traders call a bear market.

