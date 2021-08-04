Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

Stocks have been choppy this week as investors continue to pore over corporate earnings reports while reviewing economic data for clues as to how the economic recovery is going.

Wednesday’s jobs survey from ADP raised doubts that Friday’s broader July jobs report will exceed expectations. Economists are projecting that U.S. employers added 700,000 jobs last month, and that the national unemployment rate slipped to 5.7% from 5.9%, according to FactSet.

That outlook is now likely too optimistic, because of the sudden resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, wrote Wednesday.

And if Friday’s job report shows a similar shortfall as the ADP survey, that “would signal that the job recovery has slowed, at a minimum,” McMillan wrote.

Traders also weighed an encouraging report on growth in the services sector, which makes up the bulk of the U.S. economy. The Institute for Supply Management reported that in July the sector grew at its fastest pace since the survey started in 2008.

Bond yields mostly recovered from an early slip following the release of the report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.16%, down from 1.17% late Tuesday. It dipped as low as 1.13% in early trading.