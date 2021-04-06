Stocks slip on Wall Street as market eases back from records

Small company stocks, which have been outgaining the broader market this year, also fell. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 5.73 points, or 0.3%, to 2,259.15. The index is up 14.4% so far this year, while the S&P 500, which tracks large companies, is up 8.5%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.65% from 1.72% late Monday. That helped pull banks lower, as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 0.7%.

Investors have been weighing concerns about higher inflation as the economy grows, along with expectations that retailers and other service sector stocks will make solid gains as the world moves past the pandemic and returns to some semblance of normalcy.

Retailers, cruise lines and hotel operators were among the winners Tuesday. Gap rose 2.5%, Norwegian Cruise Line added 4.6%, and Wynn Resorts gained 4%. Alaska Air Group climbed 3.7%, while Delta Air Lines closed 2.8% higher.

The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth to accelerate this year as vaccine distribution ramps up and the world rebounds. The 190-country lending agency said it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. That would be the fastest expansion in IMF records dating back to 1980.