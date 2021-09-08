Stocks slip as Fed report signals 'downshift' in economy

“You could also say investors were heartened by the fact that the Fed did not say anything worse,” Stovall said.

The S&P 500 fell 5.96 points to 4,514.07, which is 0.5% below the all-time high the index set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.93 points, or 0.2%, to 35,031.07, and the Nasdaq composite slid 87.69 points, or 0.6%, to 2,249.73. The tech-heavy index’s decline ended a four-day winning streak.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 25.88 points, or 1.1%, to 2,249.73.

The market has been trading within a narrow range of gains and losses for the past couple of weeks, as investors look for any sort of understanding of where the U.S. economy is headed with the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus. Investors could be in for a choppy market through September as they monitor the Federal Reserve and Washington, which has to deal with budget reconciliation, infrastructure spending and the debt ceiling.

“If you look at the calendar, it’s aggressive,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.