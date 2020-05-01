Stocks slide as Amazon, other companies detail virus fallout

Disappointing company results weren’t the only drag on stocks Friday. Shares of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. slid 10.3% after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the price was too high.

In a series of tweets just after 11 a.m., Musk said he was selling nearly all of his physical possessions and would not own a house. Then he wrote that “Tesla stock price is too high imo.” After that he tweeted that people should be given back their freedom, in another protest of government stay-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus. Then he posted parts of the U.S. national anthem.

“Clearly the Street is frustrated at this tweet,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in an email, adding that the tweets amounted to “Elon being Elon.”

Stocks rallied last month as economies around the world laid out plans to relax stay-at-home orders and hopes rose that a possible drug treatment for COVID-19 may be on the horizon. Late Friday, U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

The market posted sizable gains after the Federal Reserve and Congress announced aggressive meaures to support markets and the economy. Stocks have now more than halved the sharp losses they took from its February record high into late March.