Stocks sink, Treasury prices soar as investors seek safety

Asian and European markets also fell.

Investors have been trying to gauge how damaging the virus outbreak will be to corporate earnings, and whether supply chain interruptions, softer sales and other problems stemming from travel restrictions, business and factory closures in China will continue to hurt companies well beyond the first quarter.

Several better-than-expected reports on the economy helped raise optimism earlier this week that the outbreak is not having a broad impact on the U.S. economy, but Friday's clunker from IHS Markit fueled doubts.

Preliminary data suggest U.S. business activity pulled back in February, the first month of contraction since 2013. Economists had expected the survey of manufacturers and service companies to show another month of growth.

Much of the drop-off was due to a weaker services sector, where output fell for the first time in four years, "but manufacturing also ground almost to a halt due to a near-stalling of orders," IHS chief business economist Chris Williamson said in a statement. He attributed some of the month's deterioration to the viral outbreak, which weakened demand for travel and tourism.

One encouraging sign in the report was that businesses seem optimistic the slowdown will be only short-lived.

