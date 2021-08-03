Stocks shake off a wobbly start, end higher on Wall Street

Technology and health care companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday that helped stocks overcome a wobbly start and recoup their losses from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The gain inched the benchmark index to an all-time high, eclipsing the record it set early last week.

Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks also helped push the S&P 500 higher. Communications companies were the only laggard. Treasury yields were mixed.

Investors weighed another large swath of company earnings reports Tuesday, including quarterly snapshots from Ralph Lauren and Clorox. While earnings have been strong, Wall Street remains cautious over COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still recovering economy amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

This mutant version of COVID-19 is still reason for caution, but it likely won’t have a significant impact on the economy’s reopening and recovery because hospitalizations are relatively tame and fatalities are very low in comparison to infections, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.