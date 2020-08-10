Stocks rise on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

MGM Resorts International jumped 13.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after IAC disclosed that it had built a roughly $1 billion stake in the company. Like other businesses that depend on people feeling safe enough to travel, MGM Resorts has been pummeled by the pandemic, and its shares more than halved in March alone. Barry Diller, IAC’s chairman, called it a “once in a decade” opportunity, citing its potential to move business online.

But losses for technology stocks weighed on the market. It’s a continuation of their struggles from Friday, when worries rose that worsening U.S.-China relations could mean retaliations against the U.S. tech industry. It’s a relatively rare setback for the industry, which has been the year’s biggest winners so far and cruised through much of the pandemic. Critics had already been calling tech stocks overpriced, even after accounting for their huge and resilient profits. The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to seven days, its longest since the spring of 2019. The benchmark has nearly reached the record high it set in February, before the pandemic pancaked the economy into recession. It had been down nearly 34% in March.