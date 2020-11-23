Stocks rise on vaccine hopes

The string of upbeat news about vaccine development has been butting up against increased caution as the virus continues to threaten the economy. That push and pull ultimately sent the S&P 500 to a loss last week. But, in the longer term, any positive updates on the vaccine front should be more dominant for the markets, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.

“It’s not a question of the vaccine versus the winter wave,” he said. “A reasonable forecast is uncertainty will go down.”

He added that any hesitancy in the market at this point should be centered around the issue of company valuations and how fundamentally sound companies are when more normal economic conditions return.

Energy companies notched among the biggest gains in the S&P 500 as the positive vaccine news stoked optimism about more demand for oil, sending the price of U.S. crude 2.2% higher. Occidental Petroleum led all stocks in the S&P 500, climbing 16.8%.

Even with its weekly decline last week, the S&P 500 is on track for a 9.4% gain this month. Trading is expected to be light this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, when U.S. stock markets will be closed. They will reopen on Friday for a half-day session.

European markets ended slightly lower, and Asian markets mostly rose.

