Stocks rise on jobs data; S&P ends week with solid gain

Such hopes have lifted the S&P 500 to within roughly 7% of the record set in February, after an earlier nearly 34% drop when recession worries peaked.

"We're starting to see the real economic data say, 'Yes, the recovery is here, and it's real,'" said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

The next step, he said, is to see the job gains translate into lasting growth for workers' incomes and for how much they spend.

Worries about the virus are still hanging around, though, and the S&P 500's gains on Thursday more than halved at one point after Florida reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases for the first time. It underlined how fragile the recovery is, and the bond market was also showing more caution than stocks as Treasury yields ticked lower.

Many workers across the country are still experiencing economic pain, with only about a third of the 22 million jobs lost to the recession recovered so far. And worries are rising that worsening levels of infections in not just Florida but across swaths of the U.S. South and West could choke off the budding economic improvements. Such concerns have held the market in check since early June following a months-long rocket ride.