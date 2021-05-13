Stocks rise, led by Big Tech

The S&P 500 gained 49.46 points to 4,112.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 433.79 points, or 1.3%, to 34,021.45. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 93.31 points, or 0.7%, to 13,124.99.

Smaller company stocks, which for most of this year had outgained the broader market, also recovered some of their losses from earlier in the week. The Russell 2000 index picked up 35.81 points, or 1.7%, to 2,170.95.

Recent economic reports have left many investors uneasy. Last week’s jobs report showed fewer employers hiring than had been expected, and on Thursday the government reported that wholesale prices jumped 0.6% last month, driven by higher costs for services and food. That was more than expected and the latest indication that inflation pressures are mounting.

Rising prices reflect growing economic activity after last year’s global shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. However investors worry inflation might disrupt the recovery or prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus and near-zero interest rates.

“The capital markets are clearly grappling in a tug of war,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.