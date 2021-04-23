Stocks rise, erasing most of S&P 500's weekly losses

Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market. The Russell 2000 index rose 39.24 points, or 1.8%, to 2,271.86.

Banks made solid gains as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.55% late Thursday.

Wall Street has been in rally mode in recent weeks as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, the massive support from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve, and a string of encouraging economic data fuel expectations for a stronger economy and solid corporate profit growth this year.

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet. Earnings are also blowing away analysts’ forecasts by a wider margin than average, coming in 23.6% above above the estimates, versus the 5-year average of 8.9%, according to FactSet.

Traders bid up shares in several companies Friday that reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s estimates. Barbie-maker Mattel added 0.8%, Snap gained 7.4% and Boston Beer rose 3%.