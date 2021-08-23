Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

Stocks notched gains on Wall Street Monday, pushing the Nasdaq composite to an all-time high and helping the S&P 500 more than make up for its losses last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, after spending much of the day within striking distance of notching its own record high. The benchmark index ended less than 0.2% below its all-time high set a week ago.

Technology, communication and financial stocks helped lift the S&P 500. Companies that rely on consumer spending also notched gains. Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil jumped 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost last week. Only utilities, household goods makers and real estate companies fell. Treasury yields were mixed.

Pfizer rose 2.5% after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates.

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 9.6% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, vaulted 7.5%.