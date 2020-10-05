Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump's hospital departure

The market's moves on Monday and late Friday suggest investors are anticipating either a large stimulus effort or the increased likelihood of a "blue wave," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.

Stocks got an immediate lift Friday afternoon after Pelosi told airline executives to stop the furloughs of tens of thousands of workers because aid for the industry was "imminent," either as a stand-alone effort or as part of a wider rescue package. A stand-alone bill for airlines failed to advance in the House on Friday, but hopes remain for a larger effort.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted from the hospital that the country wants and needs more economic stimulus. "Work together and get it done," he said on Saturday.

A day later, Pelosi said that the two sides are making progress, but they still haven't reached a breakthrough. "It just depends on if they understand what we have to do to crush the virus," she said in an interview on CBS.

A report on Monday said growth for the nation's services industries last month was stronger than economists expected. It's an encouraging piece of data, but it follows a string of mixed reports that have shown some areas of the economy slowing since Congress' last round of aid expired.