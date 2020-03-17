Stocks jump after Trump promises 'going big' on virus aid

"I don't think we're going to be able to trust movements in the market for some time," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

Trading was unsettled around the world. European stocks swung from gains to losses and back to gains. South Korean stocks fell to their fifth straight loss of 2.5%, but Japanese stocks shook off an early loss to edge higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average see-sawed through the day. It went from up 600 points to down 300 to up 1,190 and then pulled back again. It ended the day up 1,048.86 points, or 5.2%, at 21,237.38. A day earlier, it lost nearly 3,000 after Trump said a recession may be on the way.

The S&P 500, which dictates the movements of workers' 401(k) accounts much more than the Dow, is still 25.3% below its record set last month. It's close to where it was at the start of 2019, before one of the best years for stocks in decades.

Stocks have had a few rebounds since the market began selling off in mid-February on worries that COVID-19 will slam the economy and corporate profits. But all have ended up short-lived. The S&P 500 has had four days in the last few weeks where it surged more than 4%, something that did not happen at all last year. Each time, it has slumped more than 2.8% the following day.