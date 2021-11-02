Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

Wall Street added to its recent run of milestones Tuesday as stock indexes hit new highs again and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 36,000 points for the first time.

The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq gained 0.3%. The three indexes also notched all-time highs on Monday.

The gains were broad, with all but two of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closing higher. Technology and health care stocks helped power much of the advance. Losses in energy stocks and a mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending tempered the market’s gains.

Trading continued to be wobbly, with the major indexes all briefly slipping into the red before recovering. The latest modest gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. Investors were also reviewing a heavy load of corporate earnings for more clues as to how companies are faring as the economy moves past the virus pandemic.

Wall Street has been pleasantly surprised that corporate earnings reports have proven to be stronger than expected, despite worries about the impact on profits from supply disruptions and rising inflation.