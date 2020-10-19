Stocks fall on Wall Street as hopes for new virus aid fade

Stocks gave up some of their recent gains Monday as Wall Street's hopes that Washington will come through with badly needed aid for the economy before Election Day faded.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.6%, its worst day in more than three weeks. The benchmark index had been up 0.5% in the early going following a report that China's economy grew at a 5% annual rate in the last quarter. The market's slide was broad, though technology, health care and communication stocks bore the brunt of the selling. Treasury yields were mixed.

The early gains evaporated by midafternoon ahead of another round of talks between Democratic and Republican leadership over a long-sought economic stimulus bill. Wall Street is expecting that lawmakers will agree on new stimulus measures for the economy, but the odds of that happening before the Nov. 3 election have dimmed. Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a deal would have to come within 48 hours — or by Tuesday — for a stimulus package to be enacted by Election Day.

Uncertainty over when more aid for the economy may arrive, signs new coronavirus infections are surging and the upcoming election will likely make for a volatile few weeks, analysts say.