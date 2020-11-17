Stocks fall as virus worries force big rally to take a pause

That’s layering on top of the accelerating pandemic, which is pushing governments across the United States and Europe to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on daily life in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Health experts are warning of a bleak winter on the way.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the surge could raise fear enough to discourage consumers from spending and hurt the economy.

“The concern is that people will lose confidence in efforts to control the pandemic, and ... we’re seeing signs of that already,” Powell said in an online discussion with the Bay Area Council, a San Francisco-based business group.

That’s all helped dilute some of the optimism that’s rushed through markets since early last week. Companies have released encouraging early results for a couple potential COVID-19 vaccines, which is raising hopes that the economy can get back to normal and stocks beaten down during the pandemic can roar back to life.

Even with Tuesday’s decline, the S&P 500 is still up 10.4% for November so far. That’s better than any monthly performance for the index since April, when stocks were exploding higher following their pandemic-induced plunge.