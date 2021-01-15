Stocks fall as economic pain deepens, rally runs out of gas

“To some extent, most of this optimism had been priced in, but the huge figures had also invited some contemplation as to whether the necessary bipartisan support will materialize for this huge sum,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. “The market appears to be playing it safe,” she said.

Biden’s Democratic allies will have control of the House and Senate, but only by the slimmest of margins in the Senate. That could hinder the chances of the plan’s passage.

The urgency for providing such aid is ramping by the day. One report on Friday showed that sales at retailers sank by 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry. The reading was much worse than the 0.1% growth that economists were expecting, and it was the third straight month of weakness.

Other reports showed that a preliminary reading on consumer sentiment weakened more than economists expected, while inflation at the wholesale level remains low as the worsening pandemic keeps a lid on prices and economic activity. They follow a dismal report from Thursday showing that the pace of layoffs is accelerating across the country.