Stocks fall after Kabul bombing; traders wait for Fed

“The unfortunate news that we had around the airport bombing perhaps gave people a reason to sell more aggressively,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.

The S&P 500 fell 26.19 points to 4,470, while the Dow dropped 192.38 points to 35,213.12. The Nasdaq lost 96.05 points to 14,945.81. The tech-heavy index closed above 15,000 points for the first time a day earlier.

Small company stocks shouldered some of the heaviest selling. The Russell 2000 index slid 25.29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,213.98.

Despite the sell-off in stocks, market indicators that traditionally signal worry on Wall Street were little changed. Treasury yields were mixed, and the yield on the closely watched 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.35%. Meanwhile, the price of gold rose only 0.2%.

The VIX, a measure of nervousness among stock investors, rose 12%, but remained slightly below 20, which signals market risk is low.

“That would imply those markets are not expecting a big fallout,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Stovall noted that similar shocking geopolitical events in the past have typically not had a lasting impact on stocks.