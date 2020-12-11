Stocks extend losses as virus aid languishes in Congress

U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded while a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, its third-straight decline since it set a record high on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended the week 1% lower after two weeks of solid gains.

Losses in financial, technology, health care and other sectors outweighed gains in communication services stocks, industrial companies and elsewhere. Treasury yields fell broadly, a signal that traders were seeking to lessen their exposure to riskier holdings.

The latest bout of selling, which eased toward the end of the day, came as investors continue to hope for Washington to come through with another financial lifeline for people, businesses and state governments struggling as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

But an emerging $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

“We still don’t have a deal in Congress for a rescue package,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. “If it doesn’t happen, the market could struggle.”