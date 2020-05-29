Stocks erase a loss as worries over China tensions fizzle

"Basically, he's going to treat Hong Kong the way he treats China," Stovall said.

Trump also said the U.S. would cut ties with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has "total control" over the global organization.

The move by China to get a tighter grip on Hong Kong could undermine the city's status as a major center for trade and finance. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.7% lower Friday.

Washington and Beijing have been trading harsh rhetoric recently on everything from Hong Kong to the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Investors are worried that it could lead to another punishing round of escalating tariffs between the two countries, which would only further damage a global economy punished by a severe recession due to the pandemic.

The U.S. stock market plunged 34% from late February through late March but has rebounded quickly since then after the Federal Reserve and Congress pledged unprecedented amounts of aid for the economy. Recently, investors have favored stocks that would benefit the most from a reopening economy.