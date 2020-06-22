Stocks end with solid gains after shaking off a choppy start

Small company stocks, which have lagged the broader market's rebound that began in April, also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index added 14.89 points, or 1.1%, to 1,433.53.

The S&P 500 was coming off its fourth weekly gain in the past five weeks. Encouraging economic data, including retail sales and hiring, have helped stoke optimism among investors that the reopening of businesses in the U.S. and other countries will pull the economy out of its recession relatively quickly. But a rise in new coronvairus cases is clouding the prospects for an economic recovery. On Friday, stocks sold off after Apple said it would be temporarily closing 11 stores again in four states, citing a surge in new virus cases.

"The path of the virus remains uncertain, but the market has certainly gone up and recovered to some degree as though it's going to go OK," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The U.N. health agency said Sunday that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases and the US next at 36,617. India confirmed 15,400 new cases.