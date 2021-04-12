Stocks end slightly below latest record highs as tech slips

U.S. stock indexes gave up some of their recent gains Monday, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it hit last week.

Technology, communication and energy stocks weighed on the market, outweighing gains by a broad mix of companies, including banks and those that rely directly on consumer spending, such as Nike and Chipotle.

Bond yields inched higher after easing most of last week. Investors have been focusing on the economic recovery as well as the risks higher inflation pose to consumers and companies. Those concerns have helped push up bond yields for much of this year.

Monday's pullback snapped a three-day winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500, which closed out last week with its third straight weekly gain.

"It's this back and forth as the market tries to figure out how strong the economy is going to be and how long its going to last," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,127.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.20 points, or 0.2%, to 33,745.40. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 50.19 points, or 0.4%, to 13,850. The S&P 500 and Dow each set record highs Friday.