Stocks end mostly higher, enough for S&P 500 to set record

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left major stock indexes mostly higher Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 to an all-time high.

The benchmark index bounced back from an early slide to rise 0.3%, its seventh straight gain. The S&P 500 eclipsed the record high it set on Sept. 2 and is on pace for its third straight weekly gain.

The Nasdaq also recovered from a sluggish start, adding 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the red for the day, weighed down by a steep drop in IBM. The blue-chip index is just below its all-time high set on Aug. 16.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending led the gains. Tesla rose 3.3% after reporting encouraging third-quarter profits, despite parts shortages and shipping delays.

Technology and health care stocks also helped lift the market. U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.1% and weighed down energy stocks. Devon Energy fell 3% and Schlumberger fell 1.3%.

Financial companies also fell broadly. Capital One slid 4.4% and Discover Financial Services dropped 6.1%.