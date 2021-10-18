Stocks end mixed on Wall Street ahead of busy earnings week

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.57% late Friday.

The S&P 500 is still within roughly 1.1% of its all-time high set on Sept. 2, even with the swings within the broader market. Much of the churn is due to different sectors, such as technology stocks, shifting from leading gains to leading losses on any given day.

“For now, we’re going to maintain this sort of rotational correction,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “It’s just that as each pocket goes through moments of weakness, there are pockets of strength that level it out.”

Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings for a better picture of how companies fared through the surge of virus cases last quarter and how many are dealing with rising inflation’s impact on costs.

A wide range of companies have warned that supply chain problems have been crimping operations and could dent their finances through the rest of the year. Wall Street is concerned that as businesses face higher costs they will pass them along to consumers and that could stymie spending and the broader economic recovery.