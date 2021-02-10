Stocks end mixed after a day of wavering; bond yields fall

Energy companies made some of the broadest gains as oil prices edged higher, adding to a roughly 12% gain so far in February. Devon Energy rose 4.6% and Hess gained 2.1%.

Cannabis stocks surged as members of the same online forum that hyped up GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other beaten-down companies in recent weeks began encouraging each other to snap up shares in marijuana companies.

Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers vaulted 78.8%. The stock is up more than 500% so far this year. Shares in Aphria and Tilray, Canadian companies that agreed to combine in December, also rose. Aphria gained 10.7%, adding to its 280% gain this year, while Tilray jumped 50.9%. It's up more than 670% this year.

Marijuana stocks had been surging before becoming the latest darling of online investors as more states moved last year to allow legal sales. The stocks are also benefiting from optimism that industry friendly legislation measures could become law under the Biden administration. Last week, Democratic leaders in the Senate reiterated their intention to move on comprehensive cannabis reform in the current legislative session.

"At least in this case there's either momentum or fundamentals underpinning a move like this," Stovall said. "At the same time, you wonder if it's simply another form of speculation."

Shares in GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been recently pulling back sharply from their runup at the end of January, rose 1.8% and 5.5%, respectively.

