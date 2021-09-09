Stocks end lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

The holiday-shortened week has given investors several reports, some conflicting, to review for clues on the direction of the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 310,000. At their current pace, weekly applications for benefits are edging toward their pre-pandemic figure of roughly 225,000.

The upbeat report follows others that show the jobs market is still struggling to recover. The Labor Department's jobs survey for August was far weaker than economists expected, but the agency has also reported that employers are posting record job openings.

"The big question is whether the job market will get a lot stronger toward the end of this year into next year," Zaccarelli said.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that its latest survey of the nation's business conditions, dubbed the "Beige Book," showed U.S. economic activity "downshifted" in July and August.

The central bank said the slowdown was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.