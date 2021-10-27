Stocks end lower on Wall Street, easing back from records

General Motors fell 5.4% after reporting mixed financial results as the broader auto industry continues to face production problems because of a chip shortage. And Texas Instruments slid 5% after the chipmaker's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Fashion rental pioneer Rent the Runway fell 8.1% in its stock market debut after an early rally faded. The New York-based company's offering priced at $21 and closed at $19.29 a share.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.4% and pushed energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil dropped 2.6%.

The steady flow of corporate report cards will continue Thursday with industrial bellwether Caterpillar and technology giant Apple. Amazon and Starbucks will also report their results on Thursday.

Outside of earnings, investors are also awaiting the latest update on U.S. economic growth when the Commerce Department releases its report on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday.

Rising inflation remains a key concern for investors as they monitor earnings and the impact from supply chain problems and higher prices on businesses and consumers. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to trim bond purchases and its position on interest rates.