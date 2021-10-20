Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

Solid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to the brink of another record high.

The market has been gaining ground as investors shift their focus to the latest round of corporate earnings. Stocks have been choppy for weeks as rising inflation and lackluster economic data raised concerns about the path ahead for the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19. It's the sixth straight gain for the benchmark index and puts it less than a point from the all-time high it set on Sept. 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34. The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,121.68.

"The reason we're seeing this rally over the last week is that company earnings are looking really good," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. "Most companies are managing inflationary pressures and pricing issues and that's helping to alleviate concerns about overvaluation and inflation."