Stocks end bumpy day lower

Also stirring up the market's movements Friday was the latest report on U.S. jobs growth, which is usually the headline economic data of each month but almost became an afterthought. Employers added fewer jobs last month than economists expected, the third straight month of slower hiring.

The slowdown is yet another sign that the recovery is trailing off, said Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management. The numbers don't inspire bullishness, but they could be a brighter signal for more help from Congress.

"If the conclusion is that the economic data disappoints, Wall Street may say that's added incentive for the next stimulus deal to eventually go through and more quickly," he said.

Other reports on the economy were mixed. Consumer sentiment was stronger than economists expected, which is key because their spending drives the bulk of the economy. Orders for machinery and other long-lasting goods also strengthened by more than expected, but growth in factory orders fell short of forecasts.