Stocks end another wobbly day lower as virus cases rise

"The market has accepted the odds of a stimulus package before the election and even before the end of the year have gone down dramatically," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.

Wall Street's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after.

"Companies that are beating expectations are not being rewarded to the degree that companies that miss expectations are being punished," Knapp said. "That's going to be the case when you have valuations this high."

This is the busiest week of earnings reporting season, and the parade of companies delivering better profits than expected for the last quarter continued to grow Tuesday, helping to steady the market somewhat. Merck, Invesco and Laboratory Corp. of America were among the roughly two dozen companies in the S&P 500 reporting earnings for the summer that topped analysts' expectations. Microsoft also reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations. The software giant issued its results after the close of regular trading Tuesday. Its shares slipped 0.1% in after-hours trading.