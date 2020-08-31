Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

Part of the reason some of the recent economic reports have been strong, such as retail sales, is that the figures were bouncing back from steep declines due to the broad shutdown of businesses in the spring. Economic data in the next few months are not likely to be as eye-popping, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.

“We’re here because of the euphoria around some of the economic numbers as the economy has reopened,” she said. “The second half of this year, the last quarter of this year, is going to be a bit more challenging for the (stock) market than we’ve seen over the past three months.”

Another factor that may weigh on the market is history. Since 1950, September has been, on average, the weakest month of the year for stocks, according to LPL Financial. And the last two times that the S&P 500 ended August ended with a gain of more than 5% it went on to lose all of those gains in September.

“Well, 2020 has laughed at many of these things, but be aware September is indeed the worst month of the year on average,” Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a commentary.