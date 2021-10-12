Stocks edge lower ahead of company earnings, inflation data

“Investors are looking at higher rates, higher inflation, higher oil prices, and thinking the worst,” Stovall said. “But when we see other factors, such as small-caps doing well or the market not really falling as much as it could, that sort of indicates to me that there is underlying strength and that investors are just waiting for a better re-entry point.”

The S&P 500 fell 10.54 points to 4,350.65. The Dow dropped 117.72 points to 34,378.34. The Nasdaq slipped 20.28 points to 14,465.92. The Russell 2000 rose 13.63 points to 2,234.27. European and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

U.S. crude oil prices closed above $80 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.57% from 1.60% late Friday. The bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

The broader market has been choppy for weeks. Investors are trying to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation potentially crimping consumer spending and corporate finances. The latest round of earnings reports will give Wall Street a clearer picture of how companies fared in the most recent quarter amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It will also shed some light on how they expect to perform through the rest of the year.