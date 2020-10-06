Stocks drop after Trump calls off talks on economic stimulus

"This isn't just pushing it off until after the election, this realistically is pushing it off until spring," Delwiche said. "I don't think this is just a one-day financial markets reaction. This really goes to the health of the recovery."

The S&P 500 fell 47.66 points to 3,360.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 375.88 points, or 1.3%, to 27,772.76. It had been up by more than 200 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 177.88 points, or 1.6%, to 11,154.60. The tech-heavy index had been on pace for a 0.5% gain before Trump cut off the stimulus talks.

Small stocks also fell, but less than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 4.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,577.29.

Stocks had been drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day before gaining momentum into the late afternoon, then Trump's tweets knocked the market into reverse gear.

Wall Street had hoped that Democrats and Republicans could overcome the bitter partisanship on Capitol Hill and deliver more aid for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Reports on the economy have been mixed recently, as some areas show a slowdown after extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus earlier approved by Congress expired.