Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

Smaller companies fared worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 43.81 points, or 1.9%, to 2,231.51.

Treasury yields have been climbing with expectations for economic growth and inflation, and such a rise makes borrowing more expensive for homebuyers, companies taking out loans and virtually everyone else. That can slow economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit Tuesday, falling to 1.41% from 1.44% late Monday. It’s a reprieve following weeks of relentless rising. The 10-year yield had crossed above 1.50% last week, up from roughly 0.90% at the start of the year, and the zoom higher raised worries that more increases would destabilize the market.

Investors should be prepared for more risks in sectors that have driven the market’s growth through the pandemic because of more inflation, according to Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer of Cornerstone Wealth.

“What’s gotten us here is not likely to get us where we want to be going forward,” he said.