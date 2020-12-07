Stocks close mostly lower, pushing pause on recent rally

The benchmark S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades during November and added more to it last week. In addition to virus vaccine optimism, hope has built that Washington may be able to get past its partisanship to deliver some form of aid for the still-struggling economy.

The worsening pandemic is pushing governments around the world to bring back varying degrees restrictions on businesses, keeping customers away from businesses and threatening to drag down the economy through what's expected to be a bleak winter.

Job growth in the United States slowed sharply last month, a report on Friday showed, and the numbers may get only worse. But if Congress fails to reach a deal to carry the economy through the winter, stocks could be set up for more declines.

Uncertainty over the impact of the virus surge, the timing of a vaccine rollout and potential aid from Washington has helped slow the momentum for financial markets and made technology stocks go-to buys for traders. Apple rose 1.2%, while Facebook gained 2.1% and Netflix climbed 3.5%.

"Whenever there are concerns about growth, investors and traders migrate to the tech names," Krosby said.