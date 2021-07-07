Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

Stock indexes and Treasury yields had little reaction to the minutes from the June meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which showed Fed officials discussed the timing of reducing bond purchases that they have used to keep longer-term interest rates in check.

The discussions signal that the Fed is moving closer to a decision to taper those purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year. After the last meeting, Fed policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, which was sooner than the market expected.

“The bond market is agreeing with what the Fed has talked about in terms of transitory inflation and maybe going a step further and saying we’re not real sure about how resilient this recovery is going to be once some of the stimulus starts to fade,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “If there’s some uncertainty about equities, investors are taking this chance to move back into bonds a little bit.”

Longer-term Treasury yields have tumbled since the spring as traders back away from big bets built on expectations for a powerful pickup in inflation and economic growth.