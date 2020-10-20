Stocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

On Sunday, Pelosi said that Tuesday would be the deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with the Trump administration on a new coronavirus relief package. But she clarified in an interview with Bloomberg News Tuesday that the aim is to spur the two sides to exchange their best proposals on a host of unresolved issues, not to close out all of their disagreements or have final legislative language at hand.

Google parent Alphabet rose 1.4% after the Justice Department sued the company for antitrust violations. The lawsuit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing federal probes of other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Shares in Apple gained 1.5%, while Amazon added 0.3%. Facebook rose 2.4%.

The Big Tech stocks have been investor favorites this year, because the companies are expected to do well during and after the pandemic. That these companies could one day face the risk of an antitrust case is a risk investors have, or should have, long considered.

“It doesn’t look like the market is too worried about it right now,” Horneman said, adding that the stocks’ market-leading gains this year suggest traders are not pricing in a major regulatory risk.