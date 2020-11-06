Stocks close a blistering week, even as uncertainty lingers

But split control of Washington has downsides too, and analysts said those and other risks for the market could upend what’s been a jubilant week.

“Investors are seemingly turning a blind eye to these risks, which could keep market volatility elevated near-term,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.

One downside of a divided Washington is that any support package for the economy from Congress would likely be less generous than if Democrats had swept the election.

Investors and economists say the economy needs such stimulus, particularly when the country’s new coronavirus cases are setting records once again. Europe is also facing a troubling rise in infections, and governments there have already brought back restrictions on businesses in hopes of slowing the spread.

Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worry is that the worsening pandemic will scare consumers by itself and erase profits for businesses.

“We’re still kind of beholden to the pandemic,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. “The pace of a vaccine and the path of the virus, that’s still what controls our fate.”