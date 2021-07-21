Stocks climb on Wall Street as more company earnings roll in

Traders continued to bid up small company stocks. The Russell 2000 index outpaced the other major indexes with a gain of 39.74 points, or 1.8%, to 2,234.04.

The S&P 500, a benchmark for many index funds, has managed to keep gaining ground and notched new highs over the last few weeks despite bouts of choppy trading. What’s helped push stocks higher the last two days is better-than-expected results from big corporations.

Summer is typically a slow time for Wall Street, with investors and traders taking vacations and holding steady until later in the year. The dominant thing that will drive the market, with the exception of big economic reports, will be how well companies do versus expectations.

Dow component Coca-Cola rose 1.3% Wednesday after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 11.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Not all earnings were positive. Netflix fell 3.3% after reporting its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years.