Stocks claw back some of their losses in another rocky day

Thursday’s sell-off followed a euphoric rise in recent weeks led by big technology stocks. Investors have been betting technology companies will keep making huge profits as people spend even more time online with their devices during the pandemic, making new market darlings of companies like Zoom Video Communications as many Americans work remotely and students do online learning.

Some of the tech high flyers racked up more losses Friday. Nvidia fell 3%, though the chipmaker is still up more than twofold this year.

Apple was down for much of the day before ending with only a 0.1% gain, Amazon dropped 2.2% and Zoom fell 3%. And yet, Apple is still up 64.8% this year, while Amazon is up 78.3%. And Zoom is up more than 443% for the year. Even with this week’s pullback, technology is up 28.8% this year, well ahead of the S&P 500’s 10 other sectors.

“The tech gains were so far, so quick that it was almost concerning, so the reversal of that is natural volatility,” Roth said. “We should expect to see some larger corrections.”