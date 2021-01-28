Stocks claw back some lost ground; GameStop swings wildly

That prompted others in the market to follow suit, accelerating the decline. Similar sentiment may have driven shares higher Thursday.

“You listen to your models and suddenly everybody is de-risking together and everything cascades.” he said. “Then you sleep on it and things don’t look so bad.”

Gamestop skidded 44.3% to close at $193.60, after swinging in a gigantic range between $112 and $483. At the beginning of the year it was trading under $18 a share.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment fell 56.6%, after rising nearly 600% this month alone.

Investors also continued to focus on company earnings. More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020.

Apple fell 3.5% after the iPhone maker posted a record quarterly profit, helped by big sales of iPhones and Apple Watches during the holiday season. Investors focused on the fact that Apple was conservative in its full-year outlook for 2021, which the company cited economic uncertainty and the pandemic as part of the reason for the forecast.

Meanwhile. hopes are high for President Joe Biden’s proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package, but worries are growing the plan might also be scaled back.