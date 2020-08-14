Stocks barely budge on Wall Street; S&P 500 just shy of high

The report showed that the economy is now "more in a gentle phase of recovery," said Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

"It's positive, but it's not as ballistic as it was before," he said.

Economists say consumer spending could be under more pressure following the expiration of U.S. government programs to aid the economy, including $600 in extra unemployment benefits each week. Investors say it's crucial that Washington deliver another lifeline to the economy, and markets seem to be assuming a deal will happen.

But Democrats and Republicans say they remain far apart on a possible compromise.

"Congress has to follow up on the stimulus package because they essentially promised it," Zigmont said.

"Main Street America is counting on it," he said. "You can't pull the rug out from under the world."

The day's trading was notably quiet, with only a few stocks in the S&P 500 falling even 2%. Among the biggest gainers in the index was Applied Materials, which rose 3.9%. The tech company reported stronger results for the summer than analysts expected and also gave a better-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.