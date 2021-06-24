Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

Biden announced the infrastructure deal Thursday afternoon at the White House. Analysts have said that any effort to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure could send the stocks of companies that make machinery and materials higher. Caterpillar rose 2.6% and Vulcan Materials gained 3.3%.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal, so the Fed’s announcement triggered selling of stocks and a rise in Treasury yields last week. However that selling reversed this week. The three major indexes are all up more than 2% this week and are once again near records.

Investors had little negative reaction to a report that showed that 411,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, down 7,000 from the week before. That was a much more modest decline than investors had expected, and the second week in a row where unemployment benefits claims stalled after declining steadily for months.