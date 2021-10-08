Stock indexes closing lower as jobs data sparks uncertainty

But Friday's jobs report showed that employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 479,000 that economists expected. Many investors still expect the Fed to stick to its timetable, but the numbers were weak enough to at least raise questions about whether it may wait longer to taper its bond purchases or to eventually raise short-term rates.

"The miss on jobs isn't pretty — there's no way around it," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial, in a statement. "And many may believe it will cause the Fed pause in terms of their tapering strategy. But the jury is out on how the market will interpret the data."

Underneath the surface, the numbers don't offer much more clarity. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.1%, and the government revised past months' hiring numbers higher. But last month's hiring was still the weakest since December 2020. Average wages also rose a bit faster from August than expected, which helps workers but adds to worries about inflation.

"It gives the Fed a little bit more wiggle room on tapering and tightening in general," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.